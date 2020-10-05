Florida Hospital Association names new CEO

The Florida Hospital Association has tapped Mary Mayhew as president and CEO.

Ms. Mayhew most recently was secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the health policy and planning body responsible for the state's Medicaid program and licensure of healthcare facilities. She also previously served as commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and vice president of the Maine Hospital Association.

In her new role, Ms. Mayhew will direct strategy and operations at the association, which has more than 200 hospital and health system members, the association said in a news release.

She succeeds Bruce Rueben, who retired last December. Executive Vice President Crystal Stickle has been serving as interim president.

