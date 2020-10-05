West Virginia Hospital Association names CEO

The West Virginia Hospital Association's board of trustees named James Kaufman, PhD, president and CEO.

The appointment is effective Nov. 1. Dr. Kaufman currently serves as vice president of public policy for the Children's Hospital Association in Washington, D.C. He has more than 20 years of leadership, policy and advocacy experience.

He is replacing Joe Letnaunchyn, who is retiring from the organization after 14 years at the helm.

The West Virginia Hospital Association represents 59 hospitals across the state.

