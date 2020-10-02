Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, along with his wife, Jill Biden, have tested negative for COVID-19, according to an Oct. 2 tweet.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, Mr. Biden's running mate, was tested Oct. 2 and also received a negative test result, reports The New York Times.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both testing positive for the virus. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus.

