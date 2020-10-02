President Trump tests positive; Wisconsin sees record death increase — 5 COVID-19 updates

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, reports The New York Times.

President Trump shared their diagnoses on Twitter shortly before midnight CT on Oct. 1, saying they would begin quarantining at the White House immediately.

In a separate tweet, Ms. Trump said she and the president were "feeling good." President Trump is reportedly experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms, two sources familiar with his condition told NYT.

President Trump is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but mild ones, according to two people familiar with his condition.

The test results come just hours after news broke that President Trump's closest advisor, Hope Hicks, also tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have all tested negative for the virus, according to NBC News and The Hill. For more on the story, click here.

Four other updates:

1. The House passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Oct. 1, reports CBS News. The bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-held Senate, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he would not support a measure over $2 trillion, according to the report.

2. Nine states are reporting the highest COVID-19 hospitalizations levels since at least May over the past week, reports The Washington Post. At least four states set virus-related hospitalization records Oct. 1, and another three hit record highs Sept. 30.

3. Wisconsin reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll and hospitalizations Sept. 30, reports CNN. The state reported 27 virus deaths and 646 hospitalizations, with more than half of Wisconsin's 72 counties experiencing "very high" COVID-19 activity, Andrea Palm, secretary-designee for the state health department, said Oct. 1.

4. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said the company is developing its COVID-19 vaccine "at the speed of science" and will not be influenced by political pressure in an Oct. 1 memo to employees, reports CNBC.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 7,279,065

Deaths: 207,816

Recovered: 2,860,650

Counts reflect data available as of 8:15 a.m. CDT Oct. 2.

More articles on public health:

'Post-COVID' clinics gain traction among health systems

Healthy 19-year-old dies from apparent COVID-19 neurological complications

How COVID-19 affected patients at one U.S. children's hospital: 7 study findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.