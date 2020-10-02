President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump revealed in a tweet on Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin the self-quarantine process. The president is showing mild symptoms, people familiar with his condition told The New York Times. The White House has not said whether the first couple is symptomatic or how long the president will have to remain isolated.

The president revealed the news after reports that his close adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. Ms. Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One to Minnesota on Sept. 30. The president's son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, and Dan Scavino, another top White House adviser, were on the plane, according to NBC News.

Ms. Hicks began showing minor symptoms late Sept. 30 and quarantined on the return flight to Washington. Her test came back positive on the morning of Oct. 1, according to NBC News.

In addition to the trip to Minnesota, Ms. Hicks traveled on Air Force One with the president to Cleveland for the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, and she was backstage at the debate. Twenty to 30 aides and family members were on the flight to Cleveland.

Though it is unclear how long President Trump will remain isolated, the White House canceled his plans to fly to Florida for a campaign rally Oct. 2. Appearances at rallies on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 also appear to be canceled, according to The New York Times.

CDC guidelines say people should stay home and quarantine for 14 days if they might have been exposed to the virus. Fourteen days from Oct. 1 is Oct. 15, the date the second presidential debate is slated to take place in Miami.

In her own tweet on Oct. 2, Ms. Trump said she and the president were "feeling good." White House physician Sean P. Conley, DO, said he expects the president to be able to perform his duties.

"The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Dr. Conley said in a statement. "Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

More articles on leadership and management:

Houses passes $2.2 trillion in COVID-19 relief

The first presidential debate: 7 healthcare takeaways

Biden's health plan could significantly lower premiums, cost $750B











© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.