Houses passes $2.2 trillion in COVID-19 relief

The House passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package Oct. 1, but the bill is unlikely to get through the Replucian-led Senate and become law, according to CNBC.

The legislation, approved in a 214-207 vote, is $1.2 trillion less than the HEROES Act passed by the House earlier this year.

The relief package includes $75 billion for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other healthcare efforts, and another $28 billion for procurement, distribution and awareness campaigns for a COVID-19 vaccine. The bill also includes funding for the U.S. Postal Service, money for airlines, restaurants, schools and child care centers, another round of direct payments to Americans and would renew supplemental unemployment aid that expired in July and extend the Paycheck Protection Program.

The House vote occurred after a conversation Oct. 1 between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in which they did not reach an agreement on the next round of virus aid. They did agree to continue talks, according to CNBC.

