Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are six private equity deals announced since Sept. 15:

1. Odyssey Investment Partners agreed to acquire ProPharma Group, an Overland Park, Kan.-based provider of regulatory and compliance services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.

2. Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners acquired Adare Pharmaceuticals, a specialty contract development and manufacturing organization, from TPG Capital.

3. TCG invested in SketchyMedical, a Los Angeles-based online and visual learning company that teaches complex concepts through visual memory techniques.

4. Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, agreed to acquire Advanced Instruments, a Norwood, Mass.-based provider of osmolality testing instrumentation and consumables for clinical, biopharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets.

5. CATO SMS, a portfolio company of Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, acquired Wilmington, N.C.-based Array Biostatistics.

6. 2 Corza Health, a portfolio company of GTCR, agreed to acquire surgical patch TachoSil from Takeda Pharmaceutical.

