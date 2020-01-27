How a housekeeper became chief nursing officer at St. Mary's in Missouri

Mike Hyde, chief nursing officer at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., began his career nearly 30 years ago as the hospital's housekeeper.

At age 20, Mr. Hyde began his leadership career in janitorial service at the hospital, according to the News Tribune. After a year on the job, he was trained to become a surgical technologist. Mr. Hyde's work ethic inspired those around him to push him toward more advancements.



Seven years into his career, Mr. Hyde became a nurse after going back to school. Just three years after becoming a nurse, he took his first leadership role, becoming a manager in the operating room. A year later, he became interim director after the director of surgical services resigned, the first of many leadership positions Mr. Hyde would hold before getting his bachelor's and master's degrees, and ultimately climbing to chief nursing officer.

Mr. Hyde told the News Tribune his colleagues at St. Mary's were the reason he kept pursuing further education and leadership roles.



"They kept encouraging me all along the way," he said. "That's kind of the story."



