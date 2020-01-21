American College of Physicians backs 'Medicare for All,' public option

The American College of Physicians, the second-largest physicians group in the U.S., is calling for systematic healthcare reforms and is supporting 'Medicare for All' and a public insurance option.

The group of 159,000 internal medicine physicians endorsed competing options — single-payer or a public option model — with the goal of universal coverage, according to The Hill.

"We believe that American health care costs too much; leaves too many behind without affordable coverage; creates incentives that are misaligned with patients' interests; undervalues primary care and under invests in public health; spending too much on administration at the expense of patient care; and fosters barriers to care for and discrimination against vulnerable individuals," Robert M. McLean, MD, president of ACP, said in a news release.

In addition to expanding health coverage, the group made several other recommendations, including removing inefficient billing tasks, simplifying documentation requirements and increasing payments for primary care.

