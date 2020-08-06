Haven sees exodus of execs: 8 things to know

Haven, the healthcare venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, has seen several high-profile executive departures since its formation in 2018. The departures have raised questions about Haven's plan to disrupt healthcare.

Eight things to know:

1. The most recent departure from Haven was Serkan Kutan, the venture's chief technology officer. Mr. Kutan stepped down in early August to take on the CTO role at Amwell, which powers telehealth for more than 2,000 hospitals in the U.S.

2. Haven's CEO Atul Gawande, MD, stepped down from his role in May. Dr. Gawande, a Harvard professor and writer, still holds the title of chairman, but he is not involved in day-to-day operations. According to STAT, there have been no updates on a search for a new CEO.

3. Haven also lost Liam Brenner, its head of finance, in April. Mr. Brenner previously served as principal of TechCXO, a leading provider of on-demand executives. TechCXO works to provide startups with access to interim executives. Haven confirmed the departure, but didn't disclose his reason for leaving.

4. Bryan Jones, whose title at Haven was "head of people," also left the company in April after seven months in his role, according to his LinkedIn profile.

5. Haven also lost its COO, Jack Stoddard, in May 2019, nine months after he started the job. Mr. Stoddard was part of the executive team that created Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Mr. Soddard said his commute from Philadelphia to Boston was too taxing and taking time away from his family.

6. Mitch Betses, a longtime executive with CVS Health, succeeded Mr. Stoddard as Haven's COO. He joined the company this March and is the highest-ranking executive left at the organization, according to STAT.

7. Megan McLean, who joined Haven in August 2018, left her role as chief of staff in May 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. Brook Thurston, Haven's head of communications, reportedly took on the chief of staff role.



8. Several Haven executives named to the initial nine-person executive team remain in their roles, including Michael Higgins, Haven's chief information security officer; Mary Jane Favazza, Haven's general manager; Dana Safran, Haven's head of measurement; and Ms. Thurston, according to LinkedIn profile searches.

More articles on leadership:

Walmart Health exec to depart

NYC health commissioner resigns over city pandemic response

Critical care chief at Baltimore hospital dies of COVID-19 at age 56



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.