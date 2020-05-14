Haven CEO Dr. Atul Gawande steps down to focus on COVID-19

Atul Gawande, MD, is stepping down as CEO of Haven and taking on a new role at the company, a healthcare venture formed by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase.

Dr. Gawande, a surgeon, writer, and public health researcher, will serve as chair of Haven's board of directors after leaving his role as CEO. He said the switch will allow him to focus on policy work related to COVID-19.

"This will elevate my focus from daily management to supporting Haven's strategy, board, and leadership," Dr. Gawande said in a May 13 statement. "It will also enable me to devote time to policy and activities addressing the immediate and long-term threats to health and health systems from COVID-19."

Haven said a search for a new CEO is underway. Mitch Betses, the company's COO, is currently managing day-to-day operations.

Haven, which launched two years ago, is focused on addressing problems in the healthcare system and lowering costs for employees of the trio of founding companies.



More articles on leadership and management:

COVID-19 by the numbers: 51 stats, dollar figures and dates for hospital leaders to know

5 things for healthcare execs to know from the Senate COVID-19 hearing

COVID-19 pandemic gives new sense of urgency to the need for regulatory reform

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.