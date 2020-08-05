Haven CTO Serkan Kutan resigns to join Amwell: 5 things to know

Former Haven Chief Technology Officer Serkan Kutan has left the company to join telehealth company Amwell.



Five things to know:



1. Mr. Kutan's exit from Haven, the Amazon-JPMorgan-Berkshire Hathaway venture formed to improve healthcare delivery, is the latest in a slew of high-profile executive departures. Former Haven CEO Atul Gawande resigned in May, although he remains with the company as chairman of the board. Haven's COO, head of finance and head of recruiting also have left the company in recent months.



2. While at Haven, Mr. Kutan drove rapid innovation through pilot projects and built data platforms to generate insights. He also led product, data, engineering, design and information security teams.



2. Mr. Kutan will take on the chief technology officer role at Amwell, where he will be responsible for scaling the company's national telehealth platform and serving hospitals and health systems, health plans and patients.



3.Before coming to Haven, Mr. Serkan worked at Zocdoc, a digital healthcare marketplace. His expertise is in using technology to improve health outcomes and the patient experience.



5. Amwell powers telehealth for more than 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plans partners.

