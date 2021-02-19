Biden picks lead of CMS Innovation Center

President Joe Biden has selected Elizabeth Fowler, PhD, to head up CMS' Innovation Center, which tests new payment and delivery models, according to Politico Pulse's Feb. 19 newsletter.

Four things to know:

1. Dr. Fowler has been serving as executive vice president for programs at the healthcare policy research firm the Commonwealth Fund since 2019.

2. Prior to joining the Commonwealth Fund, she was the vice president for global health policy at Johnson & Johnson.

3. Dr. Fowler is a veteran of the Obama administration. She was a special assistant to former President Barack Obama on healthcare and economic policy at the National Economic Council.



4. Dr. Fowler has held leadership roles in HHS and helped implement the ACA.

