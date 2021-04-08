University of Maryland Medical System names 1st chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer

Roderick King, MD, has been chosen to serve as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of University of Maryland Medical System, the Baltimore-based organization said April 7.

Dr. King is CEO of the Florida Institute for Health Innovation and holds several positions at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including senior associate dean of diversity, inclusion and community engagement, as well as director of the MD/MPH program. He also is an associate professor in the public health sciences and pediatrics departments at the University of Miami medical school and is an associate professor at the university's business school.

This summer, Dr. King begins his new role at University of Maryland Medical System, a 13-hospital health system with 25,000 employees.

"One of the things that excites me most about this position is the kind of far-reaching impact my role could have on the health of people in the state of Maryland," Dr. King said in a news release. "In addition, because this role is one of the first of its kind in a large healthcare system, UMMS is at the forefront of leading a movement. I believe that increasingly, healthcare systems are recognizing the importance of a role like mine in their C-suite. We have an opportunity here to demonstrate measurable results in health improvements in diverse populations that can lead to the adoption of best practices nationwide."

Dr. King's previous roles include chairman of the HHS Advisory Committee on Minority Health; instructor and director positions at Harvard Medical School in Boston; and director of the HHS Health Resources and Services Administration Boston regional office.

