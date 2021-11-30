9 recent Tenet leadership moves

The following executive moves within Dallas-based Tenet Health were reported in November:

Jeremy Clark was appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Christopher Cosby was named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market.

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named group COO for Detroit Medical Center.

Hans Driessnack was named CEO of Abrazo Health's West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.

Murali Naidu, MD, was appointed CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

Regina Nethery will retire as vice president of investor relations at Tenet Healthcare at the end of the year.

Omar Pineda, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Abrazo Health's Central Campus in Phoenix and Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital.

Megan Powe became market chief strategy officer for Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network.

Dan Shearn, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.