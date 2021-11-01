Tenet names CEO of Memphis market, Saint Francis Hospital

Saint Francis Healthcare on Nov. 1 announced Christopher Cosby as the the new CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market, which includes Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett.

Mr. Cosby has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to a Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis press release. He was a CEO with HCA Healthcare for the last decade, recently at Kissimmee, Fla.-based Poinciana Medical Center.

In that position, he developed and improved service lines for orthopedic surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, urology and gynecology. Additionally, he created programs for colorectal surgery and bariatrics.

He also led a $22 million emergency room expansion project and worked to provide better healthcare delivery to seniors.

In 2018, he was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Business Leader by the Orlando Business Journal.

He received his Master of Science in healthcare administration and his MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his Bachelor of Science in health administration at Auburn (Ala.) University.

"Chris is a perfect choice for the Market CEO position," said Jeffrey Welch, group CEO of Tenet's mid-South market. "He brings the perfect blend of leadership skills, experience and strategic thinking to immediately become an asset in helping the Memphis market move forward."