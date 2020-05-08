10 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital is resigning June 2..

2. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned, effective May 8.

3. Alex Jackson will become COO and president of Spokane-based MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

4. Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston named Steven Littleson president, effective May 11.

5. Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, named Christina Maguire president and CEO.

6. G. Scott Manis of Dallas was tapped to serve as interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M.

7. Greg Repetti will become president of MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, Wash., and MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash.

8. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health named David Rice, MD, senior vice president, CMO and chief quality officer.

9. Constance Schmidt, DNP, RN, is the new CEO of St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colo.

10. Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center tapped Eugene Suksi to serve as interim CEO.

