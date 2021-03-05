8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Feb. 26:

1. Nwando Anyaoku, MD, was chosen as the first chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

2. Cristina Contreras was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City.

3. Stephanie Fendrick was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

4. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

5. Rhonda Jordan was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

6. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

7. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

8. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

