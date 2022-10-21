10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Sept. 1:

1. Wally Sackett stepped down as president of Kettering (Ohio) Health. Kettering Health will not fill the position at this time.

2. Terry Burns stepped down as chief administrative officer of Kettering (Ohio) Health. Kettering Health will not fill the position at this time.

3. Matt Wenzel resigned as president and CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health. Michael McCoy, MD, the organization's chief medical officer, was named acting CEO.

4. Michele Bouit will step down in November as CFO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health. Ms. Bouit is leaving her role for personal reasons amid cost-cutting initiatives at the health system.

5. Keith Gnagey stepped down as CEO of Teton Valley Health in Driggs, Idaho. He will continue to serve as a member of the Teton Valley Health board of directors.

6. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The hospital said an interim leader would be selected to take the helm.

7. Gary Caples left his role as CEO of Clyde, N.C.-based Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He left the role to pursue new opportunities.

8. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, resigned as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health. He accepted a role in Hazard, Ky., with a hospital affiliated with the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.

9. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health. He left the role after about two years in it.

10. Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, left her role as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence. She was named president of Press Ganey's consulting division in September.