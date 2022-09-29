Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips named president of Press Ganey consulting

Healthcare services company Press Ganey is naming Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, as its consulting division's president and chief clinical officer.

Dr. Compton-Phillips previously served as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Dr. Compton-Phillips left Providence on Sept. 1.

Before her time at Providence, Dr. Compton-Phillips worked at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente for 22 years, according to the Sept. 29 Press Ganey news release.

In her new position, Dr. Compton-Phillips will be responsible for providing guidance to healthcare executives as they transform their system.

"To enable better health outcomes and an engaged clinical workforce, the healthcare industry needs to devote the right systems, tools and data to make the possible, real. Press Ganey has all the assets and best people to bring that vision to life," Dr. Compton-Phillips said. "I am honored to partner with my new colleagues at Press Ganey, and with our trailblazer client partners throughout the industry, to reshape the delivery of equitable, valuable and human-centric care."