Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips leaves Providence

Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, left her role as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence Sept. 1.

Dr. Compton-Phillips announced her departure from the 51-hospital system in a Sept. 15 LinkedIn post.

"I have decided that my path in helping fix a broken healthcare system lies outside of Providence," she wrote. "My colleagues there remain valiant leaders in creating health for a better world, but my personal path needs to be focused on simplifying health."

Dr. Compton-Phillips did not specify what her next career move will be but said, "working on high-performing integrated delivery systems and implementing patient focused, value-based care is my calling."

Her departure comes about two months after Providence announced plans to adopt a new operating model that includes a leaner executive team and new divisional structure.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Providence for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.