Providence streamlines exec team as part of new operating model

Providence, a 52-hospital organization with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., is changing to a new operating model that includes a leaner executive team and a new divisional structure.

The organization announced the change July 19, pointing to factors in today's healthcare environment such as a national shortage of healthcare workers, inflation and global supply chain disruptions.

"As part of our vision of Health for a Better World, the Providence family of organizations has been working to create a more sustainable model of healthcare by 2025, one that makes safe, high-quality care accessible and affordable for everyone. We began this journey before the pandemic, but it has become even more imperative today as health systems across the country face a new reality," Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, MD, said in a news release.

The change includes grouping seven current Providence operating regions into three new divisions, resulting in three divisional teams rather than seven regional senior leadership teams.

Providence, in its release, said Erik Wexler, who previously was president of strategy and operations for the health system's southern regions, will serve as COO of Providence. Mr. Wexler will oversee the three new divisions:

South (Southern and Northern California) – Led by Division Chief Executive Kevin Manemann

Central (Eastern Washington, Montana, Oregon, Texas and New Mexico) – Led by Division Chief Executive Joel Gilbertson

North Division (Western Washington and Alaska) – Led by Division Chief Executive Guy Hudson, MD, who will also remain president and CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services

Providence also announced the health system is consolidating the leadership of its physician enterprise, ambulatory care network and clinical institutes clinical lines of business under one executive leadership team, led by David Kim, MD, executive vice president, and will go through the process of selecting other divisional leadership team members.

Overall, Providence and its partners have nearly 120,000 employees in seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

To read the full Providence announcement, click here.