NorthBay Health CFO stepping down amid cost-cutting initiatives

NorthBay Health CFO Michele Bouit on Nov. 18 will step down from her role for personal reasons as the health system strives to meet a $100 million cost-savings goal by the end of the year.

The Fairfield, Calif.-based health system has implemented several cost-saving initiatives and is pursuing key funding opportunities to reach its goals. In July, NorthBay said it will cut 7 percent of its workforce, equating to 190 full-time positions, as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Ms. Bouit will assist in the selection of an "experienced interim CFO" and will help integrate her successor into the health system before her departure, according to the news release.

"I am grateful for [Ms. Bouit's] guidance through this challenging period," B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay, said in the release. "She has assisted in providing us with a step-by-step roadmap which we will execute throughout the remainder of her tenure with us and continue beyond her departure with the help of an interim CFO."