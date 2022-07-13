NorthBay Health plans to eliminate 7% of its workforce

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health announced July 11 that it will cut 7 percent of its workforce following continued financial strains, the Daily Republic reported July 12.

"The harsh reality is a number of factors contributed to NorthBay's economic headwinds, including reduced volumes; skyrocketing prices for supplies, drugs and medical devices; the continuing need to rely on expensive temporary workers; and the rising number of Medicare and Medi-Cal patients whose care is not fully covered by government payments," B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay Health, said in a press release shared with the Daily Republic.

This 7 percent encompasses full-time positions or multiple part-time positions that equate to full-time hours. NorthBay Health said that 190 full-time positions will be cut in total.

Mr. Jones added that the healthcare system has a plan in place to get its budget back on track, but details of that plan have not been revealed at this time.

So far, NorthBay Health has already cut senior management positions by 20 percent. It is likely more positions will be cut in the future, according to the Daily Republic.

NorthBay Health is an independent, nonprofit healthcare system with a medical center in Fairfield, Calif., a hospital in Vacaville, Calif., and multiple specialty care clinics throughout Solano County. It was formerly known as NorthBay Healthcare.