Vermont hospital CEO resigns after no-confidence vote

The CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt., has resigned after medical staff took a no-confidence vote toward him.

Brian Nall resigned this week, and CFO Tracey Paul was selected as interim managing officer, according to a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 24 from Frank Knoll, chair of the hospital's board of trustees.

"I also want to thank Tracey Paul and the full administrative team for stepping in at this important time to guide our hospital forward," Mr. Knoll wrote.

He added: "NCH is vital to the community delivering safe, reliable and critical care to our friends and neighbors. We appreciate the ongoing support of the staff and the community during this transition."

Mr. Nall joined the hospital in 2018 from HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill. His resignation comes after medical staff took a no-confidence vote toward him, citing management decisions that they said created concerns about the work environment at the hospital and how it is affecting staff and patients, news station WCAX reported Oct. 21. As of Oct. 25, there are 37 nursing positions, 25 allied health positions and nine physician openings listed on the hospital's website.

North Country Hospital is a private, nonprofit community hospital governed by its 14-member board of trustees.