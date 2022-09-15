Alabama hospital CEO resigns

The CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala., has resigned, The Andalusia Star News reported Sept. 15.

The hospital's board announced Kerry Goff's resignation and said an interim leader would be selected to serve during a search for a permanent replacement.

"We would like to thank [Mr. Goff] for his service to Mizell and our community as he embraced many challenges during the COVID pandemic, providing the necessary leadership to our organization during this difficult time," said a press release from hospital officials. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Goff is one of nearly 20 hospital executives who have announced plans to leave their positions in recent months.

Mizell Memorial Hospital is a private, nonprofit facility. It opened more than 70 years ago.