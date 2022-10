Matt Wenzel is stepping down from his post as president and CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health, The Hawk Eye reported Oct. 14.

Mr. Wenzel served in the role for five years. Under his leadership, the system expanded from one hospital campus to three.

Michael McCoy, MD, Great River Health's chief medical officer, has been named acting CEO, according to the newspaper. Mr. Wenzel will remain on board throughout the transition period.