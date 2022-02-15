8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are eight hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Feb. 1:

1. Bryan O'Donovan is stepping down as president and CEO of Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital.

2. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital President and CEO Gary Shaw is resigning, effective Feb. 28.

3. Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health. The reason for her departure was not disclosed.

4. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones stepped down to take on a new role with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.

5. Des Moines-based MercyOne Central Iowa President Karl Keeler stepped down to pursue new opportunities.

6. J. Phil Harrop, PhD, MercyOne Central Iowa interim COO, exited the system to pursue other opportunities.

7. David Cauble stepped down as executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He has been named CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

8. St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care COO Michael Pulido left the health system. Mosaic did not provide a reason for Mr. Pulido's departure.





