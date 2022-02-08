Massachusetts hospital CEO resigning

Gary Shaw, president and CEO of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital, is resigning, effective Feb. 28, according to The Inquirer and Mirror.

"NCH is a wonderful organization that has afforded me the chance to bring my vision for Lighthouse (whole person system of care) to life. With COVID on the decline, building blocks in place to enhance access (new providers), and a committed organizational focus to measurably improve the health of the island (mind, body and spirit), I have achieved my goal," Mr. Shaw said in a news release shared with the newspaper.

Mr. Shaw was named president and CEO in December 2019. He succeeded Margot Hartmann, MD, who served in the position for about a decade.

Jeanette Ives Erickson, DNP, RN, who is chief nurse emerita at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, served Nantucket Cottage as interim president and CEO after Dr. Hartmann's departure. She will do the same after Mr. Shaw's departure, according to The Inquirer and Mirror.

Nantucket Cottage is a Massachusetts General Hospital affiliate.