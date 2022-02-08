2 MercyOne Iowa leaders abruptly resign

Two leaders for MercyOne Central Iowa are leaving the Des Moines-based MercyOne system.

Karl Keeler, MercyOne Central Iowa president,, and J. Phil Harrop, PhD, MercyOne Central Iowa interim COO, are stepping down "to pursue other opportunities," according to a Feb. 7 statement from the health system emailed to Becker's.

"We thank Karl and Phil for their contributions and wish them the best in their new endeavors," the statement said.

Mr. Keeler became president of MercyOne's Des Moines area operations, including Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, in 2018. He had previously served as president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa (Idaho). Dr. Harrop joined the MercyOne system in 2018 as well, after serving as president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City (Ore.).

MercyOne systemwide Chief Medical Executive Hijinio Carreon, DO, will serve as interim COO for Central Iowa, according to the health system's website. Mike Wegner, systemwide executive vice president and chief financial and operations officer, will serve as interim president for Central Iowa.

"We are confident [the leadership] announcements will position MercyOne for future success and ongoing strength, and we remain steadfast in our mission to serve as a compassionate, healing ministry of Jesus Christ to transform the health of our communities," said the statement from MercyOne.

The MercyOne system is a Catholic integrated system of hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, based in Central Iowa.