Children's Mercy CFO takes CEO role in Oregon

David Cauble, executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., has been named CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center Klamath Falls, Ore.

Mr. Cauble, who has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, will assume the CEO role March 7. He joined Children's Mercy in 2016 after five years as an executive vice president and CFO of St. Vincent's Health System in Birmingham, Ala.

"David's selection follows a monthslong search by a nationally recognized search firm and extensive interviews by the Sky Lakes board," John Bell, chair of Sky Lakes Medical Center's board, said in a news release. "He has an established record of operational excellence and strategic improvements that we believe aligns with our vision for Sky Lakes and for the community we serve."



Mr. Cauble is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Sky Lakes Medical Center CEO Paul Stewart.