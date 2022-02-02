Arkansas hospital CEO resigns

Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones is stepping down to take on a new role with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership.

Mr. Jones joined Magnolia Regional Medical Center five years ago and has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience.

"It is somewhat bittersweet that I am leaving Magnolia Regional Medical Center and the community of Magnolia," Mr. Jones said in a Feb. 1 news release. "I have been privileged to work for such a great organization and alongside a wonderful group of dedicated staff."

Mr. Jones' last day at the hospital will be April 24. He's working with the hospital's board to find his replacement.

"The MRMC Board of Commissioners regrets the departure of Rex Jones as CEO and acknowledges his dedication, hard work and commitment to our community," said John Alexander, chair of the hospital's board.

In his new role as CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Mr. Jones will oversee the nonprofit organization's operations and growth. The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership was formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.