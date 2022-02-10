Upstate New York hospital CEO to step down

Bryan O'Donovan, president and CEO of Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital since 2018, is stepping down from those roles.

Mr. O'Donovan is stepping down as of March 11 to pursue another opportunity, according to a hospital news release.

"The St. James board is deeply grateful for Bryan's leadership and hard work over the last three and a half years," said Shawn Hogan, St. James board chair. "When he joined us in 2018, we were embarking on a major transformation at St. James. During his tenure he opened a new medical office building and new hospital, expanded and launched multiple clinical service lines, recruited no less than 20 new physicians and developed excellent relationships with the community, local businesses and colleges."

Before joining St. James, Mr. O'Donovan was director of ambulatory administration and practice management at Strong Memorial Hospital and medical faculty groups, based in Rochester, N.Y.

St. James and Strong Memorial are both part of Rochester-based UR Medicine.