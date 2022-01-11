8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives stepped down from their positions in recent months.

Here are eight hospital and health system executive resignations reported since Nov. 1:

1. William Hathaway, MD, is leaving his role as CMO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health in February to serve as CEO of Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville.

2. Benjamin Richaud will leave his role as CEO of Merit Health River Region, a hospital in Vicksburg, Miss., at the end of January. He accepted a new position out of state.

3. Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. His last day is Jan. 28, according to the Juneau Empire.

4. Todd Campbell is stepping down as COO of Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center on Jan. 21. Angela Swearingen, vice president of finance and CFO at St. Mary's Medical Center, has been named the hospital's next COO.

5. McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center CEO David Keith stepped down from his role in January and is considering running for state office. He will serve as an adviser to the hospital's board, on a month-by-month basis, and help with the transition of leadership.

6. Charles Hall resigned from his role as CEO of Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., in December. He had led the hospital since 2019.

7. Edmundo Castañeda began serving as executive vice president and COO of Dallas-based Parkland Health and Hospital System in January after stepping down as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

8. Richard Fisher, MD, stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in November. Robert Uzzo, MD, was appointed interim CEO of the Philadelphia-based organization.