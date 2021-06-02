7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after May 27:

1. Molly Arau was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo (Fla.).

2. Derrick Jones was named CEO of Lovelace Westside Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

3. Michael Mayo was tapped as the new president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

4. Parrish Scarboro was named CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

5. Luke Senden was tapped as the next CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center.

6. Lorenzo Suter, BSN, was appointed regional president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) and senior vice president for West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

7. Terry Wooten was chosen as the next CEO of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.