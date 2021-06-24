5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after June 17.

1. Helen Boucher, MD, was appointed to a new joint position as interim dean for Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and chief academic officer for Tufts Medical Center's parent health system, Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

2. Karen Bowling, MSN, RN, was chosen as president and CEO of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital.

3. Barbara Jacobsmeyer was named CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health's home health and hospice business.

4. Cora McPherson was named vice president of hospital financial operations at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky.

5. K. Alicia Schulhof was chosen as the new president of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.