CEO named for Encompass home health, hospice

Barbara Jacobsmeyer, president of Encompass Health's inpatient hospitals business, was named CEO of the Birmingham, Ala.-based post-acute provider's home health and hospice business June 21.

Ms. Jacobsmeyer succeeds April Anthony, who announced in April that she would step down as Encompass continues to review strategic alternatives for the home health and hospice business. Ms. Anthony's departure was effective June 18.

Encompass Health officials said Mark Tarr, president and CEO, will take over Ms. Jacobsmeyer's responsibilities in the inpatient hospitals business.