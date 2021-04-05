Encompass home health, hospice CEO steps down amid strategic review

The CEO of Encompass Health's home health and hospice business is stepping down as the Birmingham, Ala.-based post-acute provider continues to review strategic alternatives for the business.

April Anthony will step down as CEO of home health and hospice in mid June. During her six-year tenure in the role, Ms. Anthony grew the segment's revenue from $400 million to $1.1 billion and oversaw substantial expansions.



Ms. Anthony's departure comes as Encompass' board of directors continues to review strategic alternatives for the home health and hospice service, according to an April 2 news release. Encompass started exploring a range of options for its home health and hospice division, including an initial public offering, spinoff, merger or sale, in December 2020. Encompass doesn't have a timeframe for when the review will be complete.

