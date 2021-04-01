CVS: Expect 65 billion healthcare interactions by 2030

CVS Health is looking to significantly expand its healthcare interactions in the next decade, the company said in its updated Transform Health 2030 strategy.

Four things to know:



1. CVS plans to facilitate 65 billion healthcare interactions by 2030.

2. Working toward this goal in 2020, CVS administered more than 15 million COVID-19 tests.

3. Additionally, CVS launched a telehealth offering to go along with a typical Minute Clinic Video Visit. CVS conducted nearly 20,000 telehealth visits in 2020.



4. The company also expanded its HealthHUB model to 650 locations.

Read the full report here.

