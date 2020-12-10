Encompass Health mulls options for home health, hospice division

Encompass Health is exploring a range of options for its home health and hospice division, including an initial public offering, spinoff, merger or sale, the company said Dec. 9.

The Birmingham, Ala.-based inpatient rehabilitation hospital and home health operator will embark on a strategic review of its options.

No timeline has been established for the completion of the strategic review, and Encompass said it doesn't plan to disclose further developments until the board approves a specific action or concludes the strategic review.

"Our primary focus this year has been to ensure Encompass Health's best possible response to this unprecedented global pandemic," said Lee Higdon, chair of the Encompass Health board. "This notwithstanding, the U.S. healthcare delivery system continues to change, and we believe the time is appropriate for us to further reassess the corporate structure that may optimize the strategic positioning and growth of our businesses."

