HonorHealth, FastMed to manage 30 urgent care clinics

HonorHealth and FastMed Urgent Care have formed a joint venture to manage 30 Arizona urgent care clinics, the Phoenix-based companies said Dec. 2.

The 30 clinics now operate under the name HonorHealth FastMed Urgent Care.

"HonorHealth and FastMed share a common goal to deliver high-quality, convenient and affordable care," said Todd LaPorte, CEO of HonorHealth. "Through this partnership, our patients will have increased access to urgent care and occupational health services that are closer to where they live and work."

The organizations announced their intent to form the joint venture in September.

