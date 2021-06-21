WVU Health System exec to lead Princeton Community Hospital

Karen Bowling, MSN, RN, has been chosen as president and CEO of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital, hospital officials said June 21.

Ms. Bowling is executive vice president of government affairs for Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine's Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, W. Va., and Summersville (W. Va.) Regional Medical Center. She begins her new roles July 6.

"You would be hard pressed to find someone as dedicated to the people of West Virginia, especially those in the southern part of the state, as Karen Bowling. Her passion is contagious, and her efforts to improve patients' access to healthcare are tireless," Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said in a news release. "Karen has done a wonderful job leading Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center, and I am fully confident that she will do the same at Princeton Community Hospital."

Princeton Community Hospital, a 203-bed facility, entered into a management services agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Health System in December.

Before joining WVU Medicine, Ms. Bowling was Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

