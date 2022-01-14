5 recent transitions, appointments at NYC Health + Hospitals

The following leadership transitions and appointments at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals have been reported since Dec. 10, 2021:

Stephen Catullo will serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler.

Laura Iavicoli, MD, was named deputy CMO for NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst facility.

Georges Leconte was appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Michelle McMacken, MD, was appointed executive director of nutrition and lifestyle medicine for the system.

David Silvestri, MD, will succeed Dr. Iavicoli as assistant vice president of emergency management for the system.