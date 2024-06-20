5 recent CEO exits

Becker's reported the following hospital and health system CEO departures from June 7 to June 20, including retirements and other C-suite changes.

1. Bob Gomes, CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., resigned.

2. Michael Laign plans to retire as president and CEO of Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health, effective July 15. Gregory Wozniak will succeed Mr. Laign.

3. Robert Grossman, MD, plans to retire next year as CEO of New York City-based NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

4. Antoine Poythress plans to exit his role as CEO of Millen, Ga.-based Jenkins County Medical Center to become COO and CFO of Effingham Health System in Springfield, Ga.

5. Steven Packer, MD, president and CEO of Montage Health in Monterey, Calif., plans to retire next spring after 25 years in his role.