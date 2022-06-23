4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since June 18:

King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital named Kirsten Featherstone, MSN, its new chief nursing officer, the King City Rustler reported June 21.

Dignity Health Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center selected Jim Zolnowski, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer June 20.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has selected John Derderian, DO, as senior vice president and associate chief medical officer, the system said June 20.

Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital named Traci Sheesley, BSN, its new chief nurse executive, The Daily Democrat reported June 18.