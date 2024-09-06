4 leaders entering, exiting healthcare

Healthcare organizations are no stranger to leadership from outside industries.

Michelle Johnson, senior partner at executive search firm WittKieffer's healthcare practice, previously told Becker's her organization has seen instances of this working well, especially for cross-functional positions like marketing and operations.

"It is another way in which organizations are stretching their thinking around what skills and capabilities are going to be best for [their] organization at this moment in time," she said.

Becker's previously reported on four healthcare leaders who entered or exited roles in technology and broadcasting in 2024.

1. Ben Shahshahani, PhD, was named Cleveland Clinic's first vice president and chief AI officer in July. He was previously vice president of science, machine learning and product analytics for SiriusXM and Pandora.

Dr. Shahshahani's role at Cleveland Clinic involves creating and implementing an AI strategy to enhance patient care and organizational efficiency.

2. Scott Gee was tapped as the American Hospital Association's new deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk in August. He previously worked as cyber incident response manager at Microsoft.

At AHA, Mr. Gee will collaborate on cybersecurity and physical risk mitigation efforts for hospitals and health systems.

3. Benjamin Shobert was named Optum's senior vice president of clinical data in July after serving as Microsoft's chief alliance officer.

In the new role, Mr. Shobert will lead the "cross-company effort to consolidate and pursue efficiencies across its various data assets," he wrote on LinkedIn. At Microsoft, he led initiatives involving population health, digital health and program management.

4. Anat Ashkenazi resigned from her role as executive vice president and CFO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly. She is now CFO and senior vice president of Google and Alphabet.

Ms. Ashkenazi served at Eli Lilly for 23 years.