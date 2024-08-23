Former Microsoft exec tapped as AHA cyber deputy

The American Hospital Association has named Scott Gee as its new deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk.

In this role, Mr. Gee and John Riggi, the AHA's national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, will collaborate on crafting strategies and setting operational priorities to bolster cybersecurity and physical risk mitigation efforts across hospitals and health systems, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

Additionally, Mr. Gee will be responsible for providing cybersecurity and risk management training to hospital and health system executives.

Prior to this, Mr. Gee served as cyber incident response manager at Microsoft.