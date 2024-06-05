Eli Lilly CFO resigns for Google, Alphabet position

Anat Ashkenazi, executive vice president and CFO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, has resigned after 23 years with the company and has been appointed CFO and senior vice president of Google and Alphabet, effective July 31.

Prior to her role as CFO at Eli Lilly, Ms. Ashkenazi served as senior vice president, controller and CFO of the Lilly Research Laboratories, according to a June 5 Eli Lilly news release.

Under her new role, Ms. Ashkenazi will report to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., according to a June 5 Alphabet news release.