3 CEO retirements in 2 weeks

Becker's recorded three health system CEOs' retirement announcements between April 25 and May 9:

1. Paul Kempinski plans to retire as president and CEO of Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) after more than 40 years in healthcare leadership. Mr. Kempinski has helmed Children's Mercy since November 2018.

2. Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, CEO of Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health Network, will retire next year. Dr. Yingling was the inaugural CEO of the health system, according to an April 29 news release. He took the helm in August 2021, when the organization was known as Mountain Health Network.

3. Steve Altmiller will retire as president and CEO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., effective Aug. 31. Mr. Altmiller took the helm of Camden Clark in January 2018.

Sean Smith, president of New Martinsville, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital, a role he's held since January 2021, and the COO of Camden Clark, will succeed Mr. Altmiller.