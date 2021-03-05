26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Feb. 26:

1. Jason Adams began serving as president of Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael.

2. Nwando Anyaoku, MD, was chosen as the first chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

3. David Burd was chosen as the next president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

4. Carlos Carrasco was named president of the future Orlando (Fla.) Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute and senior vice president, Orlando Health.

5. Moody Chisholm resigned as president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

6. Cristina Contreras was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City.

7. Chad Couch, MD, was named president of Ballad Health's northeast market and CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

8. Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., submitted his resignation March 2.

9. Frank Dos Santos, DO, was named CMO of Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

10. Stephanie Fendrick was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

11. Mike Finley, MD, was named system medical director and designated institutional official for Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

12. Eamonn Fitzgerald was named vice president for health services at Pittsburgh-based UPMC's Ireland operations.

13. Niyum Gandhi was named CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

14. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

15. Rhonda Jordan was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

16. John Kerndl, executive vice president and CFO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, accepted the CFO position at Beth Israel Lahey Health System in Boston.

17. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

18. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., will retire in December.

19. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

20. Christopher Roker will serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in New York City.

21. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

22. Mark Schiffer, MD, was named executive director of Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

23. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

24. David Southerland was chosen to serve as president and CEO of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., according to The Times and Democrat.

25. David Storto was named executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

26. Michael "Sean" Thomson was named CFO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

